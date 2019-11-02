Stock Tips

By Karl Ekberg

As we now enjoy that fall has grabbed ahold of the thermometer, we start to enjoy the splendor of the leaves changing the color of the landscape. This time of year also brings enjoyment to many fly anglers as they realize that the beginning of the Delayed Harvest season has started on November 1st, and running through May 14 of next year. The helicopter has flown its many trips up and down both the Chattooga and Chauga Rivers, and there are fish to be found around every bend of the rivers. We always take time to thank the fine folks of the Walhalla State Fish Hatchery, here in Mountain Rest, for their great work throughout the year, raising these great fish that we are able to catch. Also, great thanks to the South Carolina DNR, and the US Forestry Department, for their work in the stocking of the fish during the two-day helicopter stocking event!!

The temperatures have cooled tremendously, and now that the river waters have started their cool-down, it’s time for waders, boots, and catching some of the big and plentiful fish available this time of year. Let’s remember that these fish have just been stocked in the rivers and are not yet accustomed to eating natural aquatic bug life. Having lived in a cement chase their entire lives, these fish had their diet supplied from a pellet bucket and a feeder during the day, so some trickery on our part to resemble such foods, using some thread and material tied to a hook, seems like a great idea. Well, it is a great idea, and with something bright and flashy, a successful day will be had. Whether a dead drift through a run or a streamer through a big pool, with a strip and pause method, the fish are there. If the success rate starts to dwindle or become nonexistent, switching methods, colors, and even the depth at which the flies are being fished should do the trick.

As the leaves start to fall, let’s remember to leave no trace, as the leaves will quickly cover any item left behind on a camping trip or even a day trip to the river. We hope to see everyone out on the rivers, and from all of us at Chattooga River Fly Shop, we hope everyone has a Happy Thanksgiving!!

Karl and Karen Ekberg are Co-Owners of Chattooga River Fly Shop, located at 6832A Highlands Hwy, in Mountain Rest, SC 29664. Give them a call at (864) 638-2806 or look them up on the web at chattoogariverflyshop.com.