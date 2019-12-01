Stone crab season is upon us. This is my favorite food, and I love the Fall season as well.

There are many ways to serve this delicious delicacy, but the one I use is a favorite among those who eat them cold and freshly cracked. Let me say, I purchase mine not cracked until we are ready to eat them. I also do not purchase them frozen, because the meat will stick to the shell. This can be a messy meal or treat. But, to me and my family, it is well worth the mess. We put down newspaper and get the roll of paper towel to put on the table. So, I will give you the recipe that we use with the crabs and many other foods.

Stone crab / Seafood sauce

Large bowl for mixing

You can do this by hand or use a blender

1 tbsp. plus ½ tsp. of dried Coleman’s mustard powder. If this is not available, any mustard powder will do.

1 cup of good mayonnaise

2 tsp. of Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp. of heavy cream (this can also be optional if you want a thinner sauce)

2 tbsp. (milk if not using cream, use 4 tbsp.)

Pinch of salt

Mix all ingredients together until creamy

If you like the mustard powder and the tangy flavor, you can add a pinch more – – just taste before doing so.

Enjoy!