FWRI’s freshwater fisheries biologists recently began a Striped Bass tagging study in Lake Talquin and the lower Ochlockonee River in Florida’s Panhandle. Biologists are trying to better understand angler exploitation and movement of these hard-fighting sportfish in this system.

If you happen to catch a tagged Striped Bass, clip the tag/s as close to the fish as possible and call the phone number provided on the tag to claim your reward. Now is a great time of year to get out and target these impressive fish!

For more information on Striped Bass fishing opportunities in Florida visit

https://myfwc.com/fishing/freshwater/sites-forecasts/striper