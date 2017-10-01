Stuart Deep Sea: Oct. 2017

The tropical ghosts of last month will continue to haunt the anglers who seek saltwater treats, offshore of the Treasure Coast during the fall days of October. Sinister low-pressure systems will still have the potential to form and then lurk near our coast, as the peak of the hurricane season will span through the latter weeks of this month. Weather, as always, will be the key component that inevitably shapes our offshore fishing strategies. The epic, tumultuous offshore weather of recent days is a major game changer and will have significantly impacted the movement of all species of saltwater fish during the days of October. Large ocean ground swells produced by these expansive low-pressure systems also contain the potential to re-shape the ocean’s bottom contour. After swells of this nature subside, it’s not uncommon to find an influx of some species of deep water (250 feet or deeper) fish that are “pushed” inshore as a result. Large, gag grouper and jumbo, vermilion snapper are a couple examples of bottom dwelling species that can magically turn up on inshore reefs from 70 to 150 feet of water. If and when the offshore weather scenario settles down this month, strategies that highlight bottom fishing will continue to be the “go to” plan of choice. Most species of our local snapper and grouper families will be solidly populating Martin County’s offshore bottom structures. Lane and mutton snapper will make an inshore jog this month and will be found in good numbers around and atop of the vast array of artificial reefs in 50 to 70 feet of water (go to martinreefs.com for GPS coordinates). October will have the opportunity to bloom into a “Snapptober”, provided that a user-friendly weather window reveals itself for the offshore anglers of the Treasure Coast.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Rocky Carbia

Safari I

Pirates Cove Resort and Marina

4307 SE Bayview St. Port Salerno, Florida

Reservations: (772) 334-4411

www.Safari-1.com