Land-Based: May 2018

Snook fishing can be red HOT in May! The fish will be eating good from inlet to inlet on the Treasure Coast. Throw artificial lures, such as the Bass Assassin LIT’L Boss 3.5-inch, the 3-inch ¼-ounce D.O.A. Shrimp, and the LIVETARGET 3-or-5-inch finger mullet swimbait. The fish will be very hungry getting ready for their summer spawn, and don’t forget if you’re in search of a keeper fish, season closes June 1 and until then you are allowed one slot size snook that has to be between 28-and-32-inches with a pinched tail. Look for these fish in very shallow water around structure like docks and seawalls. The flats will also be holding fish in very shallow water. Look for bait fish, such as greenies or mullet, and a snook will not be far behind.

Some large jack crevalle will also be cruising the flats. Look for GIANT explosions with baitfish looking like a rocket ship flying out of the water trying to get away from these monster jacks. Throw a live mullet or large topwater lure such as a Storm 5-inch Chug Bug or a LIVETARGET 5-inch surface plug. These fish are not worth eating but the fun factor is through the roof with blistering dragged screaming runs and very violent strikes on your bait.

The Indian River Lagoon is such a diverse fishery, especially from land. You can go largemouth bass fishing, river fishing and beach fishing all in one day. This is also when afternoon thunderstorms normally start to begin. Getting out before the thunderstorms can also make for some very solid fishing conditions. May can be a funny month. It is a transition phase for the fish. One minute they will be acting a certain way and you will figure out a pattern, then later that afternoon thunder storms may occur and can change everything that you might have figured out that morning. Just remember it is called fishing and not catching, always have fun, try to learn something from every experience and every person you might come across.

Don’t forget to always keep your line wet. This is Jayson Arman of That’s R-Man Land Based Fishing signing off for now.

FORECAST BY: Jayson Arman

