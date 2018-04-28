Stuart Offshore: May 2018

May is here and that means big dolphin and open season on grouper! Great news, since we’re coming off one of the slowest April’s I’ve seen since moving here back in the 80s. I’m not exactly sure why this spring was so difficult out here, but let’s keep our fingers crossed that May helps us bounce back. Traditionally May has always been our “big” dolphin month with trolling being the best way to target quality fish on a consistent basis. Dolphin are gluttons and although elephants may eat peanuts, mahi eat everything. As one of the fastest growing fish out there, it’s no secret that dolphin are eating machines. Trolling a normal spread of ballyhoo along with a couple bigger baits (horse ballyhoo with a chugger over top or even a marlin lure to make a lot of noise) and at a faster speed than normal (sometimes as fast as 8.5 knots) is the best way to target big mahi out of Stuart. While this is one of my favorite times to troll and usually offers up a pretty good bounty, it’s also a great time to bottom fish, and drift live baits. Grouper season is open and this year we’ve seen more red and black grouper than I can ever remember. Fish between 60 and 160 feet with cut or live bait using single hook rigs or even chicken rigs to add to some grouper to your box. May is also a great time of year to target snapper. Hefty mutton snapper move onto our reefs this time of year so don’t be surprised if one of them pops up too. Remember, the first 20 cranks are extremely important when trying to get grouper and snapper off the bottom and away from their home so turn that handle and I hope your next trip is Off The Chain!

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

Off the Chain Fishing Charters

Phone: (772) 285-1055

Email: fishscottyf@bellsouth.net

www.offthechainfishing.com