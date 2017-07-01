Stuart Jensen Beach Deep Sea Fishing Report and Forecast: July 2017

The anglers of July will wake up early with their game faces on, to take on their “scaley opponents” upon the salty summer playing field of the near coastal waters, offshore of Martin County. The ocean’s all-star roster of fish adversaries will include bottom species like snapper, grouper and amberjack, along with summertime surface pelagics like mahi, king mackerel, and sailfish, just to name a few. Cobia will also be found throughout the water column this month and are likely to be seen swimming along with large sharks, rays and turtles near the surface. Live baits, as well as four-ounce. green/chartreuse lead head jigs will work best for sight casting to a “trailing” cobia. Early morning or crack of dawn starts to one’s fishing day will be essential during the hot days of July, as Florida’s rain soaked tropical season and daytime heating will spawn the potential for dangerous afternoon thunderstorms which frequently pack killer lightning and high velocity down draft winds, that can turn a calm ocean into a frightening maelstrom of large, steep waves in a matter of minutes. Knowing this, fishing crews will keep a wary eye to the sky and monitor available radar loops to best make strategy decisions in relation to approaching summertime storms.

With safe fishing strategies in place, anglers will be able to enjoy the versatile fish games of July and attempt to come out on top of their fish rivals.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Rocky Carbia

Safari I

Pirates Cove Resort and Marina

4307 SE Bayview St. Port Salerno, Florida

Reservations: (772) 334-4411

www.Safari-1.com