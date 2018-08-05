Stuart / Jensen Beach Offshore: August 2018

August is here, and with this heat, the first thing I want to do is hop into the water in and look for some lobster; so please keep an eye out for me and everyone else swimming around out there. I can only pray we don’t have to run too far to find some clean water and good visibility.

August offers up great bottom fishing. The reefs and rock piles are usually excellent this time of year with lots of vermilion, lane, mangrove, mutton and true red snapper (which still need to be released). Chicken rigs with squid or cut bait and single hook rigs with dead or live sardines are great ways to target these snapper with great success along with catching a cobia at the same time. While you’re there, it’s probably a good idea to send out a couple live baits or drift baits for kings.

The kingfish bite usually fires off nicely in August with most fish hanging over the reefs in 90 feet of water or less or around the schools of bait along the beach. Dolphin fishing has been spotty at best the last month, but there have been some wahoo and blackfin tuna around and that should stick around through this month too. Traditionally there is a mahi run in August, way out in the deep, like 1200-1700 feet of water. While this is the perfect time of year to make these long-distance runs, I wouldn’t go running out there without some swordfish gear.

August has also always been a favorite time to head to the Bahamas for everyone here on the Treasure Coast. We’re all looking forward to getting over there this season, but I’ve heard rumors that aside from their taxes going up last month, the Bahamas has also tightened their fishing limits, making these trips virtually pointless. I certainly hope this isn’t true. Either way, the Treasure Coast has tons to offer, and I hope your next fishing trip is Off The Chain.

PUBLISHER’S NOTE: As of publish date, Bahamas fishing regulation limits per vessel still stand at (A) migratory species such as kingfish, dolphin, tuna or wahoo shall not exceed 18 fish per vessel at any time. The previous limit was six (6). (B) No vessel shall have on board: marine turtles; more than six (6) conch; more than 10 crawfish; demersal species (groupers, snappers, etc.) in excess of 60 lbs or 20 fish. Updated information is available on the Association of Bahamas Marinas website: http://bit.ly/2zEvqXR.