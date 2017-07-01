Stuart Jensen Beach Offshore Fishing Report and Forecast: July 2017

Summer is in full swing and it’s not just the fireworks we have to look forward to this month, July offers calm seas and great fishing opportunities. We may not see sailfish and big dolphin in huge numbers in July, but they are here and it is a great month to catch not only them, but quality fish of all sorts. We have an upper station aboard the boat, so sight casting tarpon, permit, snook, jack and cobia along the beaches, is one of my favorite things to do this time a year if the water is clear. A pair of Costa Del Mar 580s and the sun at your back, should have you pitching to fish somewhere between the inlet and the power plant to the north, or Blowing Rocks to the south. Offshore expect a steady kingfish bite along any of the shallow water reefs, as well as good possibilities at catching cobia, snapper and grouper along the bottom. The mutton snapper bite is still very good in July, so it’s definitely worth continuing to target them. Out deeper, you can still expect some scattered sails and dolphin throughout the month and even a good chance of catching some blackfin tuna, or even a wahoo as well. Depth of water varies more this time of year than usual, so anywhere between 75 and 750 feet is a possibility. All the same things still hold true though, look for a color changes, weed lines and pieces of float holding bait. It’s also not a bad idea to have some chunks of bait cut up, as the possibility of encountering schools of small mahi are good. Last, but not least, the swordfish bite continues south of South Florida throughout July. Whether it’s hand cranking or using an electric reel, these fish can definitely put all anglers and crew to the test. There are some huge fish out there right now and we’d love to be a part of your memories. Give me a call so we can get tight. Hope your next trip is Off The Chain.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

