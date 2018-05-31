Stuart Offshore: June 2018

School is out, the seas are calm, and almost every fish you can think of is less than a half hour boat ride away. June fishing off the Treasure Coast provides some of everything for everyone. Swordfish, dolphin (mahi mahi), wahoo, tuna, kingfish, cobia, and sailfish, along with great bottom fishing and an open grouper season makes it one of my favorite times to fish, especially with family, friends and kids.

Trolling or drifting dead baits or live baits works well during these hot summer months when fish migrate back up the coast, as our Gulf Stream waters warm to nearly 90 degrees. Let me follow that with, June is the prime time to fish a down bait as these fish sometimes favor the cooler water during extreme temperatures. As far as tactics go? This is a time of year where I do find myself getting further offshore at times. I also find that I’ll sit and drift, and drift, and drift with live baits more. Drifting along a weed line or current edge, tossing out a little chum now and then is a great way to catch dolphin and the occasional sailfish or cobia this time of year. If bigger dolphin are the name of the game, use big baits, even lures, and troll around fast, and pitch bigger live baits to pieces of flotsam, making sure to get a bait down too. Monster mahi are way more aggressive than you might think and we catch a lot of them on bigger marlin lures this time of year. It’s also a great time to run from weed patch to patch and pitch live baits, run the boat way offshore looking for a huge weed line, birds or “the yellow brick road” as some call it, or just set out a few live baits as you bottom fish and let them come to you.

June is great! If you or friends are interested in getting out over the summer, please give us a call at (772) 285-1055 and how ever you decided to target your fish this month, I hope your trip is Off The Chain.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

