Stuart Offshore: Sept. 2018

The September change is upon us as we transition Stuart offshore from summer to fall fishing. With choppier seas towards the end of the month and live bait being more difficult to catch (with the exception of finger mullet) this is the time of year when we start to switch back to trolling dead baits, and intermittent bottom fishing. The pilchards and greenies may be getting more and more difficult to catch, but don’t underestimate the effectiveness of a blacked out well full of little chummies and small hook bait finger mullet. Look for birds, flying fish, grass patches and other pieces of debris or weed lines to find the mahi. Small pieces of cut bait or a handful of small live mullet will quickly let you determine whether you should stay or continue on running and looking. If the mahi idea doesn’t work out well, don’t fret, we still have great sword fishing, bottom fishing, beach fishing and even wahoo fishing this month, and all of it leading into the kickoff of our sailfish season. September has traditionally been looked at as one of the slower months for fishing around here, but as long as you are versatile and able to adjust to what’s available, it’s actually a pretty good month to get out on the water. I hope your next trip is Off The Chain and looking forward to seeing you on the water.

FORECAST BY: Capt. Scott Fawcett

