Stuart Sailfish Club Announces 64th Light Tackle Tournament

The Stuart Sailfish Club (SSC) has announced the 64th Annual Light Tackle Sailfish Tournament and 4th Annual Florida Amateur Sailfish Championship to be held December 7-10 at the Hutchinson Island Marriott Beach Resort and Marina. Hutchinson Island Marriott is located at 555 NE Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996.

Tournament Chair Charles Conigliaro, said this year’s tournament will be a much more family oriented event. “Fishing is a great family hobby so we wanted to be able to encourage families to participate in this year’s tournament,” Conigliaro said. “Kids will be able to enjoy all the amenities of the Marriott Resort including pools, beaches, water activities, golf and more. We’re inviting all participants to bring their family and friends. This event will be an incredibly fun weekend for everyone involved. As far as the tournament itself, this is one of Florida’s most popular tournaments and one of the largest purses with both professional and amateur Calcutta. We promise that no-one will be disappointed in this tournament.” Conigliaro wanted to also remind everyone that the Tournament is held for a great cause. “The Light Tackle Tournament raises money for the Stuart Sailfish Club’s Scholarship fund. Every year, the Club provides scholarships to six Martin County students who are furthering their education in the fields of Marine Science, Marine Biology or Marine Conservation.”

The Tournament will again hold two divisions of competition, the Professional Division and an Amateur Division. The Professional Division will fish all three days and the Amateur Division selects fishing any two of the three days. Conigliaro is also urging everyone to register early for a discount. “Those that register no later than November 15th will receive a 10% discount off their registration fees.”

Cost to enter the tournament is $1,250 for the Amateur Division and $3,500 for the Professional Division. Because the Stuart Sailfish Club is a not for profit 501©3, all registration fees and donations are tax deductible. In addition, the Marriott is offering free dockage to the first 15 pro boats to enter the tournament.

The Club will host a kick-off party and nightly events. All registered participants will enjoy a free daily breakfast beginning at 5:30 a.m. and a magnificent sit-down awards dinner.

Times for the event are: Captain’s Party, Thursday night, December 7 at 6:00 p.m.; Lines-in 8:30 a.m. and lines-out 3:30 p.m. all three fishing days; Bragging-Bash, Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Awards Banquet Sunday night at 8:00 p.m.

There are sponsorship and vendor table opportunities available. For more information, to register early and for sponsorship and registration packages, contact the Stuart Sailfish Club at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com or call (772) 286-9373.

About the Stuart Sailfish Club

The STUART SAILFISH CLUB is located in Stuart, Florida, the “Sailfish Capital of the World”. They were formed over 76 years ago and incorporated in January of 1941. They are one of the oldest sport fishing clubs in the United States, formed for the purpose of promoting the conservation of game fish and encouraging visitors to fish in Martin County waters. The Stuart Sailfish club is chartered as a 501©3 organization. They currently have over 450 members with over 200 boats in the member fleet. Membership is open to the public and all boaters, as well as those who do not own boats or do not fish, are welcome to join. For more information, call 772-286-9373 or email them at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com. Visit them online at www.StuartSailfishClub.com.