Stuart Sailfish Club Hosts Rendezvous To Rosie’s Place, Grand Cay

The Stuart Sailfish Club will host a rendezvous to the very popular Rosie’s Place in Grand Cay in the Bahamas. The event will take place June 14-18 and is open to members and non-members.

Rosie’s Place, on Grand Cay in the Bahamas, is the perfect fishermen’s destination for those who seek an old-fashioned, quaint fishing and diving community rather than a fancy resort. Grand Cay is a small island situated south of Walkers Cay, just a 4 ½- to 5-hour, 100-mile trip from Stuart. It’s closer than Green Turtle and Marsh Harbour. Rosie’s Place is the favored spot on Grand Cay, providing a small full-service marina and air-conditioned rooms in addition to the great food. We recommend the cracked conch, lobster tail and/or Grouper.

Rosie’s Place also offer dockage, water hookup, trash service, electric (30 and 50 amps), restrooms, showers, gas (including diesel), Wi-Fi, ice, nearby hotels and restaurants, groceries and alcohol. Maximum vessel LOA is 50 feet. Directional Course 27° 13’ 10.61” – 78° 19’ 28.85”.

Rosie’s Place is holding rooms and slips for the SSC, so early reservations are suggested. Contact the Stuart Sailfish Club Foundation, as a head count is needed as soon as possible. Itinerary for this rendezvous will be available as soon as the club has a solid boat/participant count.

For more information about the Stuart Sailfish Club and future tournaments, contact them at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com or call (772) 286-9373. Visit www.StuartSailfishClub.com.