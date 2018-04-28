Stuart Sailfish Club KDW Fishing Tournament – May 11-12, 2018

The Stuart Sailfish Club, the area’s oldest fishing club, will host a KDW Fishing Tournament May 11-12, 2018. The event will take place at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort and Marina, located on South Hutchinson Island, 555 N.E. Ocean Blvd., Stuart.

A captain’s briefing and check will take place on Friday, May 11, at 6 p.m. All captains are required to attend. Saturday, May 12 will be a day of fishing for kingfish, dolphin and wahoo. The awards dinner will take place that evening at 7:30 p.m. Awards will be given for first, second and third place, as well as a special category for heaviest blackfin. Cash prizes, (based on the number of registered boats) will be given. All events take place at the Marriott Hutchinson Island Resort and Marina

Registration prior to May 4 is $275 and includes four anglers. After May 4, the registration increases to $325. Additional anglers are $75 each. Membership in the club is not required to participate.

The Stuart Sailfish Club believes that each event should be fun for the whole family. Families are invited to attend and take advantage of the amenities at the resort, including swimming, beachcombing, boating and golf. Discounted rooms and slips are available. Call the Resort directly at (772) 225-3700.

Sponsorship and vendor table opportunities are also available. To register for the tournament, or to sponsor or be a vendor, call (772) 286-9373 or email Cheryl at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com.

More information is also available online at www.StuartSailfishClub.com, or on the club’s Facebook page: Facebook/Stuart Sailfish Club.