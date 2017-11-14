Stuart Sailfish Club 64th Light Tackle Tournament Set for Dec. 7-10

The Stuart Sailfish Club (SSC) has announced the 64th Annual Light Tackle Sailfish Tournament and 4th Annual Florida Amateur Sailfish Championship will be held Dec. 7-10 and hosted at the Hutchinson Island Marriott Beach Resort and Marina.

Tournament Chair Charles Conigliaro, said the 2017 tournament will be a much more family-oriented event. “Fishing is a great family hobby so we wanted to be able to encourage families to participate in this year’s tournament,” Conigliaro said. “Kids will be able to enjoy all the amenities of the Marriott resort including pools, beaches, water activities, golf and more. We’re inviting all participants to bring their family and friends. It’ll be an incredibly fun weekend for everyone involved. As far as the tournament itself, this is one of Florida’s most popular tournaments and one of the largest purses with both professional and amateur Calcuttas. We promise no one will be disappointed in this tournament.”

Conigliaro also wanted to remind everyone that the tournament is held for a great cause. “The Light Tackle Tournament raises money for the Stuart Sailfish Club’s Scholarship fund. Every year, the Club provides scholarships to six Martin County students who are furthering their education in the fields of Marine Science, Marine Biology or Marine Conservation.”

The Tournament will hold two divisions of competition, the Professional Division and an Amateur Division. The Professional Division will fish all three days and the Amateur Division selects fishing any two of the three days. Conigliaro urges interested tournament participants to register early to take advantage of the pre-registration discount, “Those who register no later than November 15th will receive a 10% discount off their registration fees.”

Entry fee for the Amateur Division is $1,250, and entry fee for the Professional Division is $3,500. Due to the Stuart Sailfish Club’s not-for-profit 501(c)(3) status, registration fees and donation are tax deductible. In addition, the Marriott is offering free dockage to the first 15 pro boats that enter the tournament.

The Club will host a kick-off party and nightly events. All registered participants will enjoy a complimentary daily breakfast beginning at 5:30 a.m. and a magnificent sit-down awards dinner.

Times for the event are: Captain’s Party, Thursday night, Dec. 7 at 6:00 p.m.; Lines-in 8:30 a.m. and lines-out 3:30 p.m. all three fishing days; Bragging-Bash, Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and Awards Banquet Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. The Hutchinson Island Marriott Beach Resort and Marina is located at 555 N.E. Ocean Boulevard, Stuart, FL 34996.

Sponsorship and vendor table opportunities are available. For more information, to register early and for sponsorship and registration packages, contact the Stuart Sailfish Club at sailfish@stuartsailfishclub.com or call (772) 286-9373.