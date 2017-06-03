Success Despite Weather at Boynton Beach Firefighter Fishing Tournament

by Michael Landress, EMS Coordinator – Boynton Beach Fire Rescue

Tournament week began with the “Beast to the East” a/k/a high pressure, but more than a few anglers braved the seas! Even with turbulent waters, our 12th annual Boynton Beach Firefighter Benevolent (BBFBA) Fishing Tournament and Firehouse Chili Cook-off was a success! Brassy captains, lady anglers and 15 chili chefs from around South Florida competed valiantly for over $10,000.00 in cash and prizes!

Kingfish, dolphin and hefty blackfin tuna [our mystery fish] were the norm during this year’s tournament with Captain Alex Burgess of “Seapremacy” placing first in the kingfish category with a 42-pound smoker — easily the largest fish weighed. Other first place fish included Captain Tom Barba’s 39.5-pound bull dolphin on the “OM31” and Team “Hardway” with a chunky tuna weighing 32.8-pounds! No “hoos” were brought to scale, nor was there a Jr. Angler this year.

It takes a lot of fire boots and flip flops on the ground to facilitate this event, and BBFBA would sincerely like to thank all the anglers, sponsors, vendors, volunteers, firefighters, retired firefighters, family and friends who gave so graciously of their time and energy to make this event one of the most successful in our history, and one of the finest tournaments in South Florida!

Kingfish

1) Seapremacy, 42-pounds

2) How Ya Reelin’, 31.4-pounds

3) Spiced Rum III, 26.3-pounds

4) Connelly Fishing, 24.6-pounds

5) Five-O, 24.3-pounds

Dolphin

1) OM31, 39.5-pounds

2) Sea Shift, 29.6-pounds

3) Head First, 22.9-pounds

4) Reel Threat DOS, 19.7-pounds

5) Fenian,18.9-pounds

Lady Angler

Spiced Rum III, 25.6 kingfish

Seapremacy, 19.7 kingfish

Hook Me Up, 16.5 dolphin

In It to Win It, 11.1 dolphin

Mystery Fish

Blackfin Tuna

Hardway, 32.8-pounds

Inconchnito, 29.5

Nickel & Dime, 19.5-pounds

Reel Threat DOS, 12.8-pounds

Chili Results

1) Bethesda Memorial Hospital (Septic Chili)

2) Above Air AC

3) BBFRD FS No. 5 (Knocked-up Chili)

People’s Choice (Above Air AC)