Summer Family Opportunities

By Wayne Nichols

Well, it’s that lull time of year again when it comes to hunting seasons. With all the regular game seasons being closed, such as migratory birds, deer, waterfowl, turkey, and a few others, it leaves sportsman and kids alike with itchy trigger fingers. What to do with all this free time? Luckily here in the sunshine state there are still plenty of opportunities to get outdoors. One thing we like to focus on here at Red Eye Safari is kids. This time of year, kids all across the state, and country for that matter, are out of school. Florida is a premier vacation destination for families and we’re looking forward to making some kids smile.

This time of year, is pretty hot out, so we do day and night hunts. Alligators are abundant during daylight hours and at night this time of year. Hogs are more of an evening or night time hunt with the heat, but the thermal scopes provide some action-packed adventure. You’ll need plenty of sunscreen in the daytime and bug spray at night! Our famous mosquitos are coming out in full force, but can be tamed down. We offer special rates for kids ages 16 and under, year-round, and gator/hog hunt combos as well. Mom ‘n Dad can still get in on the action also, which kids always seem to enjoy. You don’t have to worry about boredom either, as there’s always something to see from hogs and gators, to deer and varmints, bobcats, coyotes, and occasionally a panther or bear also make an appearance on the hunts.

There is also plenty of action on the water for fishing this time of year in Florida and we know some of the best guides around for inshore and offshore fishing. Locals and tourists alike can find plenty to do down here with the family all summer. Getting the kids out from behind their phones, computers, TV’s, and video games and introducing them to the outdoors is always a good thing and we strive on giving them a great and memorable experience. Feel free to give us a call with any questions or concerns, or to set up a hunting adventure, and remember to take a kid outdoors with you anytime you can, it can literally be a life changing experience for them! 863-990-7650, meanwhile we’re back to Regulatn’!

