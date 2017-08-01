Summer Fishing Forecast

South Florida summers are typically very warm and humid however; this should not discourage fisherman to get out on the water and fish. The hot weather brings ferocious strikes from fish in relatively shallow water. All of the flats inshore and nearshore are usually active very early in the morning or later in the early evening as well. Summer fishing means getting up early in order to take advantage of the morning bite.

Fishing the summer flats can be easy. Live shrimp and crabs can be obtained from local bait shops and used with a 6.5′ to 8′ spinning rod. Use hook sizes to match your bait size and a fluorocarbon leader for stealth along with minimal weight. Drifting over the deeper flats and channel edges is a technique used by many guides and fisherman. If you have a poling platform and a person willing to push you around-that method is another top choice. Some of the species you can expect to catch off Miami flats are bonefish, permit, snapper, barracuda. There will also be plenty of big sharks however they tend to prefer live fish bait such as a butterflied barracuda or jack.

Backcountry fishing can be even better because few people make the drive and are offended by the mosquitos in the area. Tarpon, snook, seatrout, and tripletail are often caught in good size and number during the heat of the summer. All will take a fly or soft bait lure that is well-presented. Call me if you have any questions about fishing for these species.

Lastly, do not overlook freshwater fishing the local canals and lakes. This makes for a quick and easy trip by land or small boat. You have the choice of fishing live bait or lure but I always prefer the fakes. Sight fishing is still possible. Always wear your favorite polarized glasses so you can spot the fish!

Capt. Ariel Cabrera

(305) 431-6936

www.captainariel.com

www.miamiboatsurvey.com