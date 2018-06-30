Summer Fishing Tips

By Ken Kastorff

I can still remember my first smallie on a popper. There are few things more exciting than the explosive action of top water small mouth fly fishing. A lot of the guides that I know joke that they trout fish between smallmouth seasons and anyone who has ever hooked into one of these bronze backs knows why. It always amazes me how many fly anglers have never fished for smallmouth bass, brim or red eye. They are definitely missing out on some quality fly fishing action. A smallmouth will fight twice as hard and jump three times as high as a similar sized trout.

Here are some things to pack for summer fishing. I always carry a small first aid kit. Find a wide brimmed hat and lots of sunscreen to avoid getting sun burnt. Good polarized sunglasses and a light rain jacket. Bring lots of drinking water. I recommend a five to six weight 9 foot medium to fast action rod with a good floating line. I think one of the most fun things about fly fishing for smallies is that you are, most times, in places where you can make those long “river runs through it” casts. Bring a variety of popper colors and sizes. Other flies that work well are gugglers and foam minnow imitations. If you decide to try wet wading, invest in a good pair of light weight wading shoes and a life jacket. My favorite shoes for this type of fishing are the high top Astral water shoes. They are lightweight, comfortable and have a sticky sole and a Velcro strap that covers the shoelace knot so it stays secure. Plan on occasionally stepping in over your head. Having a life jacket on makes this a non-issue. You can just float down to the next shallow spot, all the while continuing to fish. Last, but most important, be careful and alert, summer is snake season and, while the chances of you running into a poisonous snake is very remote, I have seen a few copperheads over the years while getting into and out of the river.

Here in the mountains of western North Carolina, we are very fortunate that we have both excellent trout fishing and smallmouth bass fishing throughout the summer months. I don’t know many places where, all summer long, you can spend one day fishing rivers like the Tuckasegee, Little Tennessee, or Cheoah for warm water species and then the next day float the 50 degree waters of Nantahala tail race, which is considered one of the top 100 trout streams in the United States, for both native and stocked rainbows and browns. That is a hard act to follow!

Ken Kastorff is the Owner and Guide at Endless River Adventures located along the Nantahala River in Bryson City, North Carolina.