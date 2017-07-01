Summer Fishing

by Capt. Sam O’Briant

Well the hot days of summer are upon us. All our northern friends think it is so hot down here that they have to stay up north. That is good for us. We will not tell them we have an average temperature of 93 while they swelter in the 90’s and 100’s. So, what are the fish doing this month?

This month you can look for large snook to be cruising the surf line of the outer islands. If you watch what we call our Gulf waves, you will probably see one or two as you walk the beach. Then you may even run into a large school of yearling snook. I have seen schools of up to 50 hanging out in the slews formed between the sand bars and shore. If you have live minnows with you or a cast net to catch some, they will work best. Of course, you can always try a spoon or plug or even shrimp as a backup. All of these will work but minnows work best on snook. Another place to look for snook is in and around the edges of the passes, especially the sea wall at South Seas Plantation. Drift along with the tide and fit in with the other boats. If unfamiliar with fishing this area, hold back and watch for a few minutes. It does not take a rocket scientist to figure it out.

Redfish seem to be holding in the norther end of Pine Island Sound if you can find them. I would look along the east bank just north of Pineland and along Burnt Store Bar. Or maybe even Two Pines. Even though shrimp and spoons can be used, cut bait is probably your best bet followed maybe by minnows. You may have a hard time finding one in the slot size, most seem to be running a bit on the larger size. Here as always, if you find a school, do not cast in the middle of them. Throw beyond and bring your bait back. If the school spooks, watch where it goes. It generally does not move far.

Our other year-round main stay is the speckled trout. There will be a few of the big gators around but most will run small. They seem to know exactly what the regulations are and only grow to it. If the water stays in the mid-80s, you will find them in 2 ½ feet to 5 feet of water over grass mainly. If the water has migrated into the 90s you may have to fish a little deeper, maybe even out to 7t or 8 feet. The water will be cooler on the bottom. If you have to move out, do not forget to readjust your depth of fishing. Trout will readily take shrimp, but if you are only after the larger ones, here again use minnows.

Kids have been out of school maybe for a month and probably getting tired, maybe, of their electronic devises. Why not try another diversion – fishing – with them. If you start early and make it fun, you will have a pal for life. If it is not fun, you will lose them on your next trip. If they do not want to fish the whole time let them do whatever they want, they are with you and you can enjoy them.

We are in the heat of thunderstorm season. Be sure you know where on the water you are and where the nearest safe harbor is. Getting caught in a thunderstorm is not fun. Enjoy the kids they will be gone soon and keep your lines tight.