Summer Opportunities

by Captain Terry Fisher

Summer time fishing can offer anglers great opportunity for a ‘fish of a lifetime’. Warm waters, higher and stronger tides will assist spawning and feeding activities for some of the most sought after, inshore/offshore game fish that are inherent to our waters.

Spawning snook will be swimming in and along the beach trenches of Ft. Myers, Sanibel, Captiva, North Captiva, Cayo Costa and Boca Grande. They will be active on both incoming and outgoing tides. They will also be found in any of the passes, especially early morning or late evening. Other than artificial presentations, live or cut baits of choice will include pilchards, pinfish and shrimp. I prefer to free-line live baits when in pursuit of these fish. Use hooks to match the size of the bait presentation (1/0-4/0) and have a substantial leader (30-40 lb. Fluorocarbon) to match the length of the largest fish you expect to catch (not necessarily the size you dream of catching). Be realistic, if you overcompensate, it will come with ‘penalty’. However, be advised that these fish can be substantial in size.

A few tarpon are still in Charlotte Harbor (up around the bridges). Some may be seen just off the beaches, anywhere from 50 yards to 5 miles out. If the water is dirty from strong westward winds, look for them further offshore. I recommend large live pinfish and small crabs on 5/0 to 7/0 circle hooks for best results. I prefer to use 80lb. fluorocarbon leader (the length of the fish). If fish do not bite, try using a lighter leader (40-60lb), especially when smaller tarpon are around.

Large Mangrove Snappers, Lane and Vermillion are on the reefs and will eat squid, shrimp and bait fish of all types and sizes (dead or alive). Hook on a jig head and drop. Use light fluorocarbon leaders (20-30lb) with 1/0-2/0 circle hooks for these species. These fish, along with permit have been active. I prefer crab with heavier leader for the permit.

The redfish bite is very good. I recommend fishing for them during the morning, regardless of any higher, afternoon and evening tides (the afternoon heat will put them down). Summer rains, light southerly and westerly winds should keep water levels high enough to access remote areas around spoil islands holding these fish. Other than gold spoons and soft-scented baits, large live shrimp and an occasional cut pinfish are my baits of choice.

Seatrout are active, but for the most part are very small and will be for the next few months. I purchase ‘regular’ size shrimp for these fish. They are much less expensive by the 100 count ($15). Moreover, seatrout and ladyfish are not as ‘picky’ when it comes to bait sizes (when the bite is on, one will go through a lot of shrimp). Light tackle makes the smallest of fish enjoyable to catch.

Last month, I had the pleasure to meet Mr. Ben Martin of Indian Harbor Beach, Florida. Ben is the ‘Editor-in Chief’ of Coastal Angler Magazine. Ben is an accomplished angler with ‘world-wide’ experience and success. His request for a charter came to me through Ft. Myers, Coastal Angler Franchise owner, Nadeen Welch of Cape Coral, Florida. Ben was to be in the area over a weekend and wanted to catch SW Florida snook and redfish while experiencing first hand the techniques I recommend and write about in an effort to assist Coastal Angler readers in catching more fish. The timing, in my opinion, was not the best in regards to current strengths and tide levels. This only added to the pressure already on me to ensure a successful experience for Mr. Martin. Nadeen was to accompany and take pictures of the catches. Talk about pressure!

Nadeen and I departed for the water at 5:30 am. We were to pick Ben up at a Cabbage Key rental unit around 7:30, after we had a chance to cast net for pilchards for the snook (we had purchased jumbo shrimp for the redfish from a reliable bait shop on our way to Pineland Marina). At 8:00 am, my phone rang and it was Ben wanting to know where we were and how the pilchard procurement was coming along. We were not far from him, but getting pilchards this time of year can be very tough (they are either not there in good numbers or too small to use). Nonetheless, I assured him that we were good on time (in regards to tide levels and movement) and would see him within 30 minutes. Fortunately, we chummed and netted just enough to work the morning incoming tide. Ben is pictured with a Snook he caught while free-lining a pilchard on a 1/0 circle hook.

As the morning progressed and the tide level increased toward Pineland (back country areas of Pine Island Sound), we relocated and changed strategy to catch redfish. We placed the jumbo shrimps on jig heads directly on the seabed along the mangroves and under popping corks, with short leaders suspending the bait above dead wood, oyster clusters and mangrove roots. No sexy or complicated presentations but effective. Ben is pictured with one of several redfish he caught. Ben and Nadeen are pictured together with one she caught. I enjoyed the company and it was a pleasure to fish with two accomplished anglers. They made my day and I hope I made theirs.

This is Captain Terry Fisher of Fish Face Charters. Website: www.fishfacecharters.com. Feel free to contact me at 239-357-6829 or email me at fishfacecharters@yahoo.com to schedule a charter to catch your ‘fish of a lifetime’. I am also available as ‘Captain for Hire’ (by the hour) on your vessel for safety, navigation, fishing techniques and actual locations to insure catching fish is a regular event. Check out my weekly fishing ‘blogs and tips’ at www.goboatingflorida.com.