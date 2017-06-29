Outdoorsman Report – Summer Reds In Galveston

By CAM Special Correspondent Tobin Strickland

Summer time is redfish time, or at least it kicks off the typical shallow redfish fishing season. There are still plenty of trout to be caught but let’s face it, if you haven’t had a bone shaking redfish topwater explosion then it’s time to add that to your bucket-list…every year.

Many people don’t realize that there is a seasonal pattern to redfish that is explained by forage movements and one of the biggest pieces of the puzzles has been “where have the redfish been all spring?” The reds have been with the trout in the main bays feeding on shrimp during the spring and are not in most marshes or grass flats. Right now that’s coming to an end and by the time this article hits the reds will be scattering back across marshes, shallow oyster patches, and some grass flats looking for a variety of shallow water creatures such as crabs, juvenile white shrimp, grass shrimp, juvenile menhaden, glass minnows, and mud minnows.

Capt. Chuck Uzzle of Orange fishes the Sabine Marsh and said it best in our Shallow Redfish DVD, “The more shrimp, crabs, and menhaden or shad species you find in an area the more reds you are going to find. Chuck is definitely worth taking a trip with and the Beaumont /Orange area is less than 2 hours away… you’ll feel like you’ve left the hustle and bustle of Houston by getting lost back in the marsh with ol’ cuz. Chuck can be reached at 409-697-6111

