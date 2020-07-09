Summer Salad W/ Shrimp

RED, WHITE AND BLUE (and a bit of gold)

SUMMER SALAD WITH SHRIMP AND GROUPER CHEEKS

Salad greens of your choice

Red cabbage shredded

Red tomatoes, grape, cherry, or my favorite, Campari

Hard boiled eggs quartered

Shrimp, peeled and deveined

Grouper cheeks or any firm fish cut into small pieces

Salt & Pepper

Butter or oil

Toasted almonds

Blue cheese crumbled

Mayonnaise

Buttermilk

Worcestershire Sauce

For dressing, mix equal amounts mayonnaise and buttermilk. Mix in blue cheese. (The more the better!) Add in Worcestershire to taste, a few drops at a time.

Place the greens, red cabbage, tomatoes, and eggs, on plate.

Salt and pepper the shrimp and grouper.

Heat butter or oil, or combination of the two in a large skillet on medium until bubbling. Add grouper to pan first and cook for a couple of minutes on each side. Add shrimp and cook for a couple of minutes more until pink on each side. Place cooked shrimp and grouper on plate with vegetables. Serve with the delicious blue cheese dressing and sprinkle with toasted almonds. This beautiful salad is so colorful, easy and perfect for a summer gathering.