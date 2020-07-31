Capt. Bart Marx

This is the time of year that the winds are offshore in the morning and onshore in the afternoon. It is a recipe for long offshore runs to grouper and snapper fish. Also, you should keep an eye on the birds, this can help you target some species like mahi mahi, sails, or tripletail hiding under a buoy or trash. The trash or buoy will be a shelter for the small fish in the open waters that starts the food chain. This could be a weed line also. So, keep an eye out for the birds as you are traveling; the birds you see close to the surface of the water tell us that they are trying to catch something to eat. When they are high in the air they are still searching.

Taking a look at grouper; I really like to troll for gag grouper. I am going to try my skill with a down rigger to harvest them. In the winter time I have been successful with trolling deep diving plugs- X-raps , stretch 30s and bomber 30s. With the down rigger I can use smaller lipped lures and drag them behind the boat and to a much deeper depth. I am using this method in the 80'-120' range. Using 250lb. braid on my down rigger that is a smaller diameter than the wire they use. I have eight, ten- and twelve-pound weights that I use to get the baits down to these depths. I have tried to use 1.5 ounce rattle traps but they were donated to the depths, not to return. The gags to me are the best tasting of the grouper that we harvest in our area. There is a natural migration of grouper in the summer time; the red grouper tend to migrate closer to shore and the gags migrate out to deeper waters. Then in the fall, as the waters start to cool, they switch places, reds deep and gags shallow. Okay yes, it is summer time so the gags are deep, this is why the down rigger in summer. They can still be harvested bottom fishing also, along with snappers. Mangrove and lane snapper are fun to catch and are great table fare! And if you are around some structure in the 100' range, there may be yellowtails around too. I have studied these guys; they like to be pampered with chum to bring them away from the structure. And like in the Keys, use a long 20' leader. I use 20lb mono, with just a hook and some chunks of small fish that you have brought along frozen, greenies or whatever. Let your line go down with the chum at the same speed. The yellowtails will rise up in the chum, you can watch them clean up the chum slick. And when your line starts flying off the spool, engage with the target species. It is always fun if you put a flat line out while you are bottom fishing too; it is like a box of chocolates ,you never know what you are going to get. King, tuna, cuda, or shark, I suggest that you use wire for that flat line rig.