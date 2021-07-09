Summer Trouting

By David Hulsey

Summer in the Southern Appalachians is a land of nice quiet comfortable mornings followed by booming thunder and dodging flashing lightning bolts in the afternoons. These almost daily occurring deluges provide just enough fresh cooling rainfall in the hills to help our trout populations to survive the heat. In the mountains of North Georgia and Western North Carolina, tail water fishing below our dams, and high elevation small stream fishing, will be the best and safest methods of catching trout. Always check the water temperature before fishing in the summer to prevent harming any fish. Water temperature over 67 degrees is a “no go”.

Terrestrial patterns usually rule the day in July and August with beetles, crickets, inchworms and ants being the most productive. All four ride low in the water, so adding a small piece of yarn or red foam will help you see the fly in shaded areas of the creek. Presentation need not be gentle as these bugs usually land with a splat! Early morning or late evening is normally the best time to fish. When the sun gets high, the trout usually get spooky and the water temperature is usually hottest with a swing of four degrees not being unusual. Wet wading is preferred on the small streams because of the walking and mobility needed to reach the best areas. Being able to move fast also helps if you bump into a hornet or yellow jacket nest along the bank or in an overhead bush. Always be alert for rattlesnakes and copperheads along the trails; they can ruin your day real fast. If you are looking for a summertime adventure here in the mountains or to learn how to fly fish, check out our website; we can get you on the water in style!

