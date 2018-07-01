Summertime Fishing

by Andrew A. Cox

When you read this, summertime weather and temperatures are now here. The heat and humidity can make fishing during daytime hours uncomfortable. For many, fishing is limited to early morning or evening hours. Some anglers even focus upon fishing during nighttime periods. Georgia and Alabama experienced an extended time of cooler than average temperatures and rain. I find myself missing these weather patterns when enjoying outdoor activities during this month.

Despite the heat and humidity, anglers can still enjoy fishing during this time of year. Though I find it extremely uncomfortable attempting to fish on area lakes during the heat of the day, good angling can still be found during early morning and evening hours. From daylight until about 10:00 am and those hours after 5:00 pm can be more comfortable for the angler. Fish seem to be more active at these times.

Anglers can also explore fishing during evening hours. Fish can often be found somewhat shallower during these hours. You may need specialized lighting equipment on your boat or at your fishing locale to illuminate your fishing area. Tying knots and managing your fishing equipment can be impossible without adequate lighting. Some of the waters that I fish have lighted docks. These attract fish during the evening hours making them easier to target. Crappie, bream, bass, and hybrids can be caught in such locales. Larger lakes and reservoirs will also be less crowded with pleasure boaters and quieter during evening time periods. Remember navigation lighting rules when operating a boat during low light time periods.

The summertime months can also be good times to explore other waters. Fishing rivers and streams with shade and tree cover on the banks will extend your fishing time during daytime hours. Generally rivers and streams will have somewhat cooler waters and shaded banks will provide more fish holding structure during morning and evening time periods. Flowing water over shoals will provide fish holding areas not found on lakes and reservoirs.

Summer months are also good times to fish smaller lakes and ponds. These waters are usually not crowded and may be easier to locate fish even in deep water as the lake is smaller in area. During these months, I enjoy fishing some smaller lakes located in East Alabama. These lakes have a maximum depth of around 15 to 20 feet. Fish can usually be found in the deeper waters of these lakes as well as adjacent to the lakes’ dam areas using deep water fishing techniques.

Don’t give up on fishing during the hot summer months. If you adapt to fishing a variety of waters, the time of day when you are fishing, and your fishing techniques, fish can still be found and caught. Be safe. Remember to re-hydrate yourself and protect yourself from the potentially damaging extreme sunlight during this time of year.

Author’s Note: Dr. Andrew Cox is a contributing writer to outdoor publications and newspapers. His writing interests specialize in angling and travel, human interest, and general fishing technique oriented topics. He is a member of the Georgia Outdoor Writer’s Association. He has been fishing the waters of Georgia, Alabama, and north Florida for over forty years. He has also fished the waters of most states within the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, and several Caribbean islands. He enjoys fresh and saltwater fishing for bass, bream, crappie, trout, redfish, and speckled trout using fly, baitcasting, and spinning equipment. Dr. Cox financially supports his fishing habits as Professor Emeritus at Troy University, Phenix City, Alabama. He may be contacted at andrewtrout@aol.com.