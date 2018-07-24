Summertime Tailwater Trout

It’s hot, and trout are lethargic in our low-elevation streams. With low dissolved oxygen levels and high water temps, catching a trout in the depths of summer is often a death sentence for the fish, regardless of how carefully they are released.

So what’s a trout junkie to do when summer temperatures put a damper on the action?

Go get your fix on a tailwater.

Tailwater trout fisheries are a great resource during the extreme temperatures that throttle free-flowing streams. When water pulled through a dam from a reservoir is released through oxygenating devices into a river, the ecosystem below the dam maintains oxygen levels and water temps suitable for trout year-round. In addition to this, water that has been stored behind a dam is generally nutrient rich, which provides fertile grounds for trout to grow large. In North Carolina, the Hiwassee River, around Hayesville, and the lower Nantahala River, in Nantahala Gorge, are two good tailwaters that fish well no matter the season.

On the Nantahala, because of its popularity as a whitewater rafting destination, there are limited opportunities when anglers can wade-fish effectively. Constant high flows during the daytime make floating the river the best option. A guide is highly recommended for anglers who are not also strong whitewater paddlers.

The state stocks the Nantahala downstream of the Beechertown powerhouse, and there’s a strong contingent of holdover fish as well as some wild fish from natural reproduction. For some reason, the rainbow trout do not seem to achieve the same size as the huge browns that come out of the lower river. On high water, heavily weighted nymphs are best for getting down where the fish are. A big streamer is a good idea for those hunting big browns.

On the Hiwassee, public access is the issue. During low flows, it’s possible to wade the river at several public access points from Hayesville downstream to Mission Dam. However, floating the river is, again, the best option. On this one, someone who can handle a canoe, kayak or inflatable driftboat reasonably well should be able to handle the river when water levels aren’t too high. But know ahead of time that low flows force a lot of boat dragging, while water releases turn the river into a muddy torrent.

The Hiwassee is not designated as trout water by the state, yet it is full of wild rainbows. Most of the fish are small, but some huge 20-plus-inchers show up for anglers who know what they’re doing. It is a technical fishery, where trout can be super selective and spooky. Nymphing is the way to go in summer. Also, water temps rise the farther downstream one goes, so the stretches above and just below Hayesville fish best this time of year.

By Nick Carter

