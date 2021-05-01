Suncoat Tarpon Roundup

Welcome to the 87th Annual Suncoast Tarpon Roundup–truly a Florida classic tradition relating to the most sought-after gamefish in Florida. This is our 87th year and we are excited to continue the longest running tarpon tournament in the world!

The Suncoast Tarpon Roundup Tournament Series is an all-release tarpon fishing tournament promoting sportsmanship, research and education, while bringing the community together to enjoy the Gulf of Mexico and Tampa Bay’s premier game fish, the Megalops Atlanticus! The Suncoast Tarpon Roundup strives to provide a safe, educational and entertaining forum for anglers of all ages.

We are honored to have Task Force Dagger as our beneficiary. Task Force Dagger provides assistance to wounded, ill or injured US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) members and their families. They respond to urgent needs, conduct rehabilitative therapy events (RTE) and provide the next generation health solutions for issues facing our service members. They are a rallying point to combat traumatic brain injury (TBI), post-traumatic stress (PTS) and environmental exposures. Their cohesive programs enable families to seize the moment and live life.

New for 2021 is the Tournament Series. This will be a team event consisting of two individual tournaments, awarding the top five teams for each event. The top 20 teams qualify for finale day!

The Captains Meeting is May 20th at the Harbor Master Tiki Grille, Bay Pines Marina

Leg one May 22, 2021

Leg two June 12, 2021

Finale Day July 2, 2021

Awards banquet August

We still continue the history of the junior’s tournament which will be on July 17, 2021, awarding the top Junior Anglers.

Join us in supporting the preservation of our fisheries as we celebrate our 87th year, kicking off in May 2021!