caught this 23 and 23 1/2 in Trout in Keaton Beach FL.

My husband Eric and I went out of Keaton Beach Fl Dec.27th 2019 late afternoon and fished for a couple of hours. I landed these two “almost twins” In size trout back to back! Fishing with bite a bait plugs. Had to take a picture with these two beauties with that amazing colored sunset sky.