SUP Report: Holiday Gifts For The Paddle Boarder

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

The Holidays are here and I have some gift ideas for the paddle boarding enthusiast. Let’s start with the stocking stuffers. Everyone needs a leash. Make sure that the leash matches the color of their board and also it should be a coil leash. Long leashes drag in the water and are a pain in the butt. Leashes run around $25-$40 depending on the brand. Some other items that are a little bit more in price are Fins, Hydration Pack, Restube PFD. Check out FCS & Future Fins. They have a large variety to choose from. The Dakine Waterman Hydration is one of the most popular hydration packs on the market and run around $60.

If you have someone that likes long tour paddles then I would suggest a soft cooler by Seattle Sports, either the 25 Qt. or 19 Qt. which run between $40 -$50 and they come with suction cups. I know everyone thinks Yeti but most of the time you only need a cooler for the day not a week and their cost is around $250.

Every casual paddler likes to have some tunes while out cruising on their board so why not get them a Blue Tooth Water Proof Speaker. Check out ECOXGEAR Speakers. They have a wide variety to choose from and I have used them for many years now and have never had a problem with them, and I paddle in salt water. The speakers run between $60 – $130.

Moving up in price, you should look at a good carbon fiber paddle. If you have multiple people sharing one paddle make sure you get an adjustable paddle, so that one paddle fits all. However, if you are buying a paddle for one person and no one else will be using it, I would prefer non-adjustable and have it cut to their size. There are a lot of paddles out there and Werner provides a wide variety and widely used in the racing scene. I also like Sawyer paddles. They have been around since 1967 and they have signature wooden finish on the paddle and the T-grip which really looks amazing. Look to spend between $250 – $400 for a good paddle. It’s worth it.

Finally the most expensive gift for a paddle boarder, the board. This is something that is a personal choice and something that the person riding should pick out themselves. So for this just put about $1,200 – $2,900 in an envelope and take them board shopping. Happy Holidays and be safe on the water.