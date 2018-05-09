SUP Report: May 2018

by Chris Anders, Contributing Writer

Take it to the Next Level: Measuring your SUP performance

So you have been through a few boards now and you may be thinking of trying a few amateur races or you are just addicted to SUP. Now you have the right board, the right paddle and now you need the right trainer. When I say trainer I mean a system that will measure your performance so that you can challenge yourself and beat your friends.

Two tools Chris tested and approved:

1. The Garmin Forerunner 620. Let me tell you why I approve. Reason 1: It is small, basically a wrist watch with a GPS. I believe the less obtrusive and ease of use will cause you to actually use it! Reason 2: and my favorite, the Forerunner is because it is not just limited to one activity. You can use it for your Bicycle, Running, Paddling, etc… Reason 3: when you download your training session it gives you a satellite view of the area you trained and the track that you took. So for me I train on my SUP paddling around Peanut Island. The cool thing I like about it is that it will show you paddling around the island from a top view and your speeds along the way. So I can see the changes in speed when I am with the current and when I am against the current. The Forerunner gives you a lot of information:

Touchscreen GPS running watch with high-resolution color display that tracks distance, pace and heart rate

Calculates your recovery time and VO2 max estimate when used with heart rate

HRM-Run™ monitor adds data for cadence, ground contact time and vertical oscillation

Connected features: automatic uploads to Garmin Connect, live tracking, social media sharing

Compatible with free training plans from Garmin Connect

2. The SpeedCoach SUP 2. This is a performance monitor specific to SUP training. SpeedCoach is probably the best product out there for SUP Training. It is an actual small computer that mounts on the board. I do like the SpeedCoach because if you want to know your training information it is easy to see on the board display as opposed to the wrist GPS where you would have to stop paddling in order to see your time and distance. Distance is very accurate because SpeedCoach pulls satellite readings 5 times per second. Most watch GPS units only pull 1 per second. It also calculates distance per stroke which basically tells you how efficient each stroke is. This next feature is very important, Stroke Rate, not only does it give you real time stroke rate but this a perfect way to determine which paddle is best for you combined with Distance per Stroke.

· The SpeedCoach SUP 2 is the only product on the market with a SUP-specific calorie equation. It takes into account three distinct SUP profiles, based on different levels of paddling techniques, energy expenditure and oxygen consumption.

So which is best for you:

Forerunner is small and less expensive at and can be used for all types of training at $349.00

SpeedCoach provides you with a ton of information just for SUP at $399-$449.

Chris Anders, CEgO

www.ThePalmBeachBoatClub.com