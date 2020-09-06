Super Duper Trout

By Tim Dangar

When it gets too hot to lake fish, it’s time to find some cold trout water, and that’s what I did the evening of August 13th. I had about two hours of daylight to work with, so I decided to try some of my close honey holes. It clouded up with temps around 80 degrees, which was a big relief from the mid-90s.

I decided to use a new lure that someone back in the spring turned me on to. They are called “Super Duper”, and I have to say they live up to their name. And yes, there are some things an old fisherman like me can still learn. This thing looks like anything but what a trout would like to eat. The unorthodox way it jumps from side to side when coming through the water makes it attractive to feeding trout. I have not used it enough to know if color really matters, but it does come in an assortment of sizes and colors. I caught a limit and this was the largest of them, but all were good eating size.

So don’t stop fishing due to heat. Just find colder water up in the mountains. Until next time, stay calm and fish on!