Shop Fishing In Surf Expo’s Bluewater Space

World’s Largest Watersports Show Is Jan. 8-10 In Orlando

With the growth of its Bluewater category, the Surf Expo has become a must-go show for retailers of fishing apparel and accessories. This twice-annual event, which will fill Orlando’s Orange County Convention Center Jan. 8-10, melds fishing with the overall watersports and beach/resort lifestyle to drive trends in the marketplace each season.

Surf-Expo is world’s largest and longest-running watersports trade show. It welcomed anglers to the party in January 2018 with the introduction of its Bluewater category. Over the last two years, fishing has become an integral part of the show.

Influential brands have recognized the crossover occurring in the lifestyle. Savvy retailers are leveraging that crossover into a powerful revenue stream. Surf Expo is geared toward buyers seeking to stock their shelves, and it is a unique opportunity to get ahead of the market’s next big thing.

“We’re very excited to see the continued growth and the evolution of the Bluewater space at Surf Expo,” said Ryan Nettleton, Surf Expo’s Bluewater category manager. “Bluewater is an exciting space filled with industry leading brands focused on saltwater, freshwater and marine lifestyle equipment, apparel and accessories.”

January’s show will feature some heavy hitters in the industry along with some growing brands that offer new and innovative products to wow consumers. With so much to offer, retailers can stock their shops front to back in just a few days at Surf Expo, and attendance is free for qualifying retailers.

Here is the angling-driven Bluewater line-up:

• Smithfly

• Monster Cooler

• Fish Hard Gear

• CEECOACH

• Big Ocean Sport

• Apparel by Home Run

• Kanga Coolers

• Float Pak

• Mang Gear

• Fish Hippie

• Ugo Wear

• Reel Happy

• Hooked Soul Fishing Company

• 5Fin

• AFTCO

• Marsh Wear Clothing

• Heybo Outdoors

• HUK

• Tormentor Fishing Products

• Jeep by Buck Wear

• Bimini Bay Outfitters

• Salt Life

• Pure Lure Reel Fishing Gear

As a pure, trade-only event, Surf Expo is a place where it’s easy to get business done. It’s also a fun place to be, with a laid-back atmosphere that appeals to those in the watersports industry.

For more information or to register now, buyers should visit www.surfexpo.com.