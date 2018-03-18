Surf Expo Riding Success of New Bluewater Section Into September Show

After a launch at their recent January show, Surf Expo will be expanding the new Bluewater section in the upcoming Sept. 6-8 show in Orlando. Bluewater showcases inshore and offshore apparel and accessory companies. The January show was anchored by outdoor industry company leaders Yeti, Salt Life and Bimini Bay.

“One of the ideas behind Bluewater was to centralize our saltwater apparel and accessory exhibitors to make them easier to find for the buyers who come to the show,” said Surf Expo Show Director Roy Turner. “The response from both attendees and exhibitors was resounding approval.”

“It’s a brand new section and it’s perfect for us. It fits our lifestyle,” Jeff Stillwell, president of Salt Life said about the Bluewater section. “Everything we do is connected to the water. Where some people may be just a surf shop or sell surfboards or one particular thing, we’re everything fishing, diving, surfing, so it’s perfect for us. I hope they expand it.”

Jon Staton, owner of Hooked Soul said, “This was our fifth year at Surf Expo and our first time in the Bluewater section. Our location and neighbors were great and a success was had by many we could see. We look forward to growing our business in the new section.”

Inspired by like-minded watersports brands, the Bluewater section connects to the waterman lifestyle that has always been a part of Surf Expo’s DNA. Featured products ranged from performance and lifestyle apparel, accessories, outerwear, footwear, sportswear, dive and much more. The new section also had a Bluewater lounge sponsored by Hell’s Bay Boatworks and a guest appearance by legendary waterman Flip Pallot.

“For us, Surf Expo is an additional branding opportunity; another place for us to see our customers and meet potential customers. With the Bluewater section, it just brings more and more of our type of customers to Surf Expo,” added Chris Peterson, owner/president of Hell’s Bay Boatworks.

The Bluewater section for the September show will be centrally located on Surf Expo’s show floor. It will be bordered by the Paddle and Surf sections, offering crossover opportunities for buyers and sellers alike. Surf Expo is a trade-only event.

For more information contact Kenneth Andres at Kenneth.Andres@surfexpo.com. More information about Surf Expo can be found at www.surfexpo.com.