Surf Expo Showcases Innovation, Sustainability, and Vibrant Industry Momentum

ORLANDO, Fla. – January 20, 2025 – Surf Expo’s first event of 2025 was held January 8–10 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attracting over 750 exhibitors and thousands of retail buyers, the show provided an unparalleled platform for networking, business growth, and industry innovation. With strong engagement from both new and established brands, major retailers, and independent shops, Surf Expo once again confirmed its role as the premier gathering for the watersports and coastal lifestyle industries.

The January show underscored the continued growth of the coastal retail market, which is expected to see a strong year in 2025 driven by trends in sustainability, innovation, and the increasing demand for active outdoor lifestyles.

The exhibitor lineup included more than 200 new brands, injecting fresh energy into the show. These newcomers, alongside returning favorites, offered buyers an opportunity to explore emerging products and trends across key categories, including surf, swim, coastal lifestyle apparel and accessories, souvenirs, and gifts to meet the evolving demands of their customers.

Retailer engagement was high with both large retail chains and independent shops actively participating in buying and discovering new products. Surf Expo’s CONNECT matchmaking tool made it easier for buyers and sellers to connect, facilitating valuable business relationships.

Buyers attended from major retailers such as REI, Urban Outfitters, L.L. Bean, Glik’s, Spencer’s Gifts, The Paper Store, Marshall Retail Group, Academy Sports + Outdoor, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Guest Services, Paradies Lagardère, Sandal Factory, Heritage Surf & Sport, Hawaiian Island Creations, Makin’ Waves, Hansen Surfboards, Palmetto Moon, Wave Riding Vehicles, Island Water Sports, 17th Street Surf Shop, Cinnamon Rainbows, Hi Tech Surf Sports, Bird Rock Surf Shop, Farias Surf & Sport, Town and Country Surf Shop and Rooster Bus. This diverse mix created a dynamic marketplace throughout the three-day event.

Sustainability was a key theme, as more exhibitors displayed eco-friendly and responsibly sourced products, leading the charge with their commitment to sustainable materials and practices, a trend that resonates strongly with both consumers and retailers.

“This year’s Surf Expo wasn’t just a celebration of watersports and outdoor activities, it was a showcase of creativity, sustainability, and brands with purpose.” shared Chris Goddard, Founder-CEO/CGPR, a division of Off Madison Ave. “Now is the time for brands to lean in, not step back. Surf Expo 2025 illustrated that giving back is more than good business—it is the right business.” she added.

Alongside sustainability, performance gear for active outdoor lifestyles stood out, with brands offering new and improved hardgoods, activewear, and versatile accessories designed to meet the demands of today’s outdoor enthusiasts.

Bold graphics and vibrant designs continue to dominate surfing, resort and coastal lifestyle apparel. Companies presented stylish yet functional pieces that appealed to surf shops and the broader coastal lifestyle market. The growing demand for performance-driven fashion that transitions seamlessly to everyday life was a prominent trend throughout the event.

“Surf Expo continues to build an environment for us to come and do the work that is critical for our business to not only survive – but thrive.” said Jason Weatherford, Vice President-Retail at Palace Entertainment. “Simply stated – our business is better because of Surf Expo. Hands down, the best environment to do the work we are doing.”

The 2025 Florida Shape Off, an annual surfboard shaping contest that promotes the craft of hand-shaping surfboards, honored Pete Dooley of Natural Art, celebrating the creativity, craftsmanship and surfing spirit he has inspired through the years. The winners included Allen White (1st place); Chris Birch (2nd place); Tommy Maus (3rd place). Read more about the shapers and honoree here>

Another standout feature of the event was the keynote sessions. Rob Machado showed the world premiere of his short film By Design followed by a live Q&A, Shaun Tomson inspired attendees with his talk on leadership and team empowerment, and Chris Bertish captivated the audience with his story of courage, purpose, and passion. These keynote sessions were deeply engaging and provided valuable insights for attendees looking to gain new perspectives on both business and personal growth.

Surf Expo January offered numerous opportunities for networking, and the atmosphere was charged with energy as industry leaders, manufacturers, and retailers exchanged ideas and forged new connections. Networking events like Happy Hours in the buyers’ lounges, the Post-Show Mixer and Industry Party created informal yet impactful settings for business conversations. Beyond the show floor, many brands also hosted offsite events to express their appreciation to retailers and further cultivate valuable partnerships, reinforcing the event’s role as a hub for relationship-building and industry growth.

Looking ahead, Surf Expo’s September show is already generating anticipation. With more product innovations and expanded participation, the September event is set to build on the success of the January show and continue its momentum in shaping the future of the watersports and coastal lifestyle industries.

For more information about exhibiting or attending Surf Expo September 4-6, 2025 please visit surfexpo.com.

About Surf Expo Surf Expo is the largest and longest-running watersports, beach and resort lifestyle tradeshow in the world. Produced twice annually in January and September, Surf Expo draws buyers from stores across the U.S., the Caribbean, Central and South America, and around the world. The show features hundreds of apparel and hardgoods brands and a full lineup of events, educational opportunities and more. Surf Expo is a TRADE ONLY event for exhibiting manufacturers, industry-specific qualified retailers and media and is not open to the public. For more information visit surfexpo.com.

About Emerald Emerald’s talented and experienced team grows our customers’ businesses 365 days a year through connections, content, and commerce. We expand connections that drive new business opportunities, product discovery, and relationships with over 140 annual events, matchmaking, and lead-gen services. We create content to ensure that our customers are on the cutting edge of their industries and are continually developing their skills. And we power commerce through efficient year-round buying and selling. We do all this by seamlessly integrating in-person and digital platforms and channels. Emerald is immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. As true partners, we create experiences that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. For more information, please visit www.emeraldx.com.