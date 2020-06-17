SURF & PIER

This month should still be great for some hotÂ pompano action. The big schools that normally show up in April,Â actually got here in May. They were also still catching plenty in May,Â as far south as Melbourne. Given that,Â we will have plenty ofÂ pompanoÂ well into this month. ThisÂ monthÂ and next,Â are my favorites for night fishing. June 5thÂ and July 5thÂ will be prime time for a full-moon-rising fishing experience. Just in case the wind dies down,Â do not forget the DEET!

Getting sand fleas ahead of time canÂ make a big difference in your success ratio. The red shell beaches are the easiest place to find them. My go-to locations are SPVB,Â Vilano, Hammock, and Flagler. Just before writing this article,Â I stopped at the Hammock. Within 10 minutes,Â I had 200 fleas. Seeing them is the key. There are plenty ofÂ YoutubeÂ videos on how to catch this great free bait.

The whiting bite has been BIG this year,Â meaning,Â we are catching big mature fish up to 18Â inches,Â and two pounds. In years past,Â it has beenÂ more aboutÂ quantityÂ than size. The best bait is fresh riverÂ shrimp,Â orÂ live from the bait store. Just remember,Â if you are targeting whiting,Â downsizeÂ your hooks and your bait. I get three baits, which include the head,Â out of each shrimp. Trim the horn off so it makes it easier for the whiting to gobble up. On hook size I prefer a 1/0 or a #1.

June is prime time for the best eating shark around.Â Bonnetheads, between 10 and 25 pounds,Â show up this month in search ofÂ calico/Â spotted crabsÂ whoÂ live in the surf. These frisky guys are a blast on surf gear. The bait is simple–Â one half of a medium sizedÂ blue crab. Take off the legs, pop off the shell,Â and cut the body in half. The terminal tackle needs to be beefy. I use a fish finder rig tied out of 100Â lb.Â mono filament.Â Circle hook size between 5/0 and 7/0 gets the job done.

In June,Â I have always had my best luck the first three hours of daylight. So, go get some great bait,Â and get out there and get your string stretched. See you on the beach!