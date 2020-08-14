SURF & PIER

August is the month of the predators! The mullet run has started and everything that has teeth is stacked up against the beach. I mean everything, which includes tarpon, bluefish, ladyfish, trout, flounder, jacks, redfish, Spanish, and many different species of shark. When you cast a live mullet, or a chunk of mullet into the surf this month, you never know what’s going to slam it! Next, will be a few ways to rig up your mullet.

Let’s first start on the light end of rigging your terminal tackle. This will be using live finger mullet in the 3 to 5-inch range. This in my favorite way to target slot redfish, seatrout and founder. On a sinker slider, aka fish finder rig, use 18 inches of 30-pound mono leader. A smaller hook size 2/0, Owner MUTU light, will keep your mullet livelier longer. Put this light wire hook into the mouth and out through the top of the head. Use just enough lead to cast and hold in place.

Next is a beefed-up version of the double dropper rig. I tie this one out of 50-pound mono. Tip that with two 5/0 circle hooks. Then just add two chunks of fresh cut mullet. I prefer about a 1 ½ inch long piece. This thicker line gives you a chance with the blues, Spanish and smaller sharks. This rig will also produce the other species, because when they are actively feeding, they will not shy away from doubled up 50-pound mono.

Finally, is what I call the big game rig. It is the mega fish finder rig tied out of 100 lb. mono leader material. The top part that the sinker slides on to is three feet long. The last section (leader) part is 18 inches long. I finish it off with a 7/0 circle hook. Either a big chunk or a big live mullet will get the job done. This rig is beefy enough to handle a monster redfish and even a big tarpon, if you have enough line to stop him! My big game reels are spooled up with 300 yards of 30 pound. When hunting big game, I quote Robert Ruark, “Use enough gun!”. Oh yeah, set your drag light. Every year I hook into 100 lb. plus tarpon in the first slough.

If you want to try night fishing, the best opportunity is at the end of this month on the full moon. The sights and sound of fish crashing at your feet in the moonlight is amazing.

The picture is from a few years ago, with my very happy charter. We caught seven different species that morning all on a 6-inch live mullet!