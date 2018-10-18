Flymen Surface Seducer Double Barrel Bass Bug

The Surface Seducer Double Barrel Bass Bug is a no-nonsense popper fly designed with one thing in mind—generating a massive pop to trigger attacks from predatory fish!

This foam popper fly won Flymen Fishing Co. the Best of Show—Fly Pattern Freshwater award at the 2017 International Fly Tackle Dealer Show and is now better than ever with a no-epoxy design. This popper is impossible to crack because there is nothing to crack. Hit it with a hammer and it will still be fishable. Fishing guides such as Blane Chocklett report catching dozens and dozens of fish on a single bass bug.

The Double Barrel popper body (also available as a fly tying material) is made of durable, soft EVA closed-cell foam, which means it will never get waterlogged and remains lightweight and easy to cast. The Surface Seducer gets its powerful popping action from the deep front cup and extended top lip, which allows for loud pops and strong splashes.

It’s available at fly shops, at retailers such as Bass Pro, and at www.flymenfishingcompany.com. Enter the code ANGLERMAG at checkout on the Flymen website to get a free Bass Bug Popper when you buy three. Don’t wait! This promotion is only available through August.