A Surly Night in Skagway

By Danny Maybin

As I sailed into Skagway where the mountains meet the sea

I came upon a lonely hotel that had the essential three

A bed, a bath and a bar

These were all I needed

So I signed my name, threw my clothes in the room

And to the bar retreated

Cold porter and hot salmon stew was the special on the bill

The salmon stew soon was gone but she kept my flagon filled

Then wanderlust came over me as I looked out on the bay

So I paid my bill, tipped heavily

And rose with a mighty sway

Out into the Alaskan night, this explorer strode with purpose

And raised my hand to hail a cab

Which made the locals nervous

“There are no taxis here,” said one, “you’ll have to use your feet

And if you intend on seeing our town, there’s a park just

down the street.”

And so I sallied forth as a conqueror bent upon a quest

Only stopping at one more pub to take a much needed rest

It was there I learned of a stream, just as it was getting dark

Completely filled with salmon that flowed down by the park

“This stream I must see,” said I

As I bought another round for the crowd

And I thought to myself as I strode down the street

Their laughter seems awfully loud

When I reached the stream I realized that they hadn’t lied one bit

For a cat could cross from one side to the other

Without getting his little feet wet

Having no rod or reel with which a fish I could land

I felt it my solemn duty to at least catch one by hand

As I sat on the bank thinking like I was sitting on a boat

I discovered a bottle of porter in the pocket of my coat

I quickly dispatched the porter and waded out among the fish

To catch a single salmon was all that I had wished

With a belly full of porter and a rear end like a thimble

As I leaned over to grab a fish, my knees began to tremble

To keep from falling forward, I then began to run

But gravity overtook me and my flailing helped me none

Face first is how I landed in that cold Alaska stream

And when I came up and caught my breath

Skagway heard me scream

There, upon my hands and knees trying to catch my breath

A salmon lodged against me, reeking of three days death

My investment in the porter and all that hot salmon stew

Was quickly then divested on the local game warden’s shoes

Apparently he had watched me in my struggle and my plight

And had called ahead and secured for me a place to spend the night.

The last thing I remember while clambering up the bank

Was a blinding flash and a merciless “thump”

And into sleep I sank

I’ll spare you the rest of my story

Just know I made it back home

And I’ll offer you bits of wisdom

If ever to Skagway you roam

Have your fill of the porter

Respect the game warden’s shoes

Linger not in the park long after dark

And lay off of that ole salmon stew!

Danny Maybin’s family have fished and hunted in the area of Lake Summit for at least six generations. He is a state firearms instructor a blacksmith, musician/luthier, and his favorite, a fishin’ and hunting resort facilitator. He also does voice acting, copywriting, and short story humor.