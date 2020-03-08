Suwannee – March Fishing Report

Hey everybody, the weather is warming up, and man is that exciting! The trout bite has been absolutely on fire on the flats, and the reds are slowly, but surely, becoming more consistent.

We have had decent luck on reds back in the creeks, using live shrimp, and a red fish row popping cork. Incoming tide has seemed to be the better tide here lately for them. Follow the water, and the fish further back as the tide comes in.

There also has been some decent flounder action around the sand bars on the flats. I’ve caught most of mine using a 1/8 ounce c & m custom baits jig head, paired with a sumkina bait bubble belly paddle tail.

Also, guys and gals, if you have had your boat sitting all winter, make sure that you perform a routine check on all your safety gear, and make sure that motor fires up before you get to your ramp. No one wants to be “that guy” at the ramp with a motor that won’t turn over.

Until next month, stay safe out there.

