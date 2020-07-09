Suwannee Fishing Report

Hey everyone, the weather is heating up and so is the fishing!

I’ve been beyond blessed with an amazing number of charters, and I can honestly say, it’s been a great month.

Reds are chewing strong on the flats and around shell beds. Trout are still pretty shallow, but look for them to start moving a bit deeper within the month. We have delicious tripletail floating all around, and even some cobia here and there.

Let’s talk deep water trout fishing. I get asked all the time, how we catch trout when the water is warm. Well, the answer is pretty simple, lose the cork. When trout move deeper due to warming water temps, I tend to ditch the popping cork and just tie a c & m jig head on, with a swim bait of choice. I run out to some of the closer grassy reefs (8 to 12 feet of water) and jig the swim bait up and down off the top of the grass.

Sometimes a weedless set-up will help you from getting snagged as well.

See, no real big secret to trout fishing in warmer water. Just find deeper water and lose the cork!

Well guys and gals, until next month stay safe out there.

Capt. Jason Clark

