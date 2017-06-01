Suzuki Marine Introduces New Models to Outboard Lines

Suzuki Marine is expanding two of its most popular lines of outboards with new models to fill the needs of boaters and anglers.

New SS-Series Models

The performance-oriented SS-Series, with its signature matte-black paint job and distinctive graphics, is growing with a new 200hp four-stroke and the availability of a 25-inch shaft length on its premier 250 SS V6.

“People really like the performance matte black look and have been asking us to expand the line,” said Gus Blakely, vice president of sales for Suzuki Marine. “We’re happy to do that by adding the 200SS and making the 250SS available for more kinds of boats.”

The Suzuki 200SS features Suzuki’s 200-horsepower inline 4-cylinder powerhead, with 175.0 cubic inch displacement, dual overhead cams and a 10.2:1 compression ratio for increased power and performance. Engine operations are managed by an onboard Engine Control Module and an array of sensors that control the engine’s multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection system and Lean Burn Control technology.

The 200SS will come with a conventional mechanical throttle and shift control and will be available in 20-inch and 25-inch shaft models. At just 518 lbs, this 4-cylinder outboard delivers V6 like performance in a more compact, lightweight package.

The availability of a 25-inch shaft model for the popular 250SS has been eagerly awaited. The V6 4-Stroke 250SS, with 4.0-liter displacement and a powerful 2.08:1 gear ratio, has built a solid reputation on the pro-bass circuit. With the addition of a 25-inch shaft length model, this high-powered outboard will find a new application on bay boats, walleye boats, even the new breed of performance pontoon boats.

New AP Advanced Series Models

Suzuki has every right to be proud of the DF150AP and DF175AP, two new models in their top-tier AP-Series. In addition to a long list of advanced features, these new 150- and 175-hp inline four-cylinder outboards feature Suzuki Precision Control drive-by-wire throttle and shift, as well as Suzuki’s innovative Selective Rotation gear case.

These outboards share their engineering DNA with Suzuki’s popular DF200AP 200-horsepower inline-four cylinder outboard. All three engines are built off of the same 175 cubic inch displacement inline-four cylinder engine block. The new DF150AP and DF175AP boast the largest displacement in their respective horsepower classes.

Engine performance is enhanced by a 10.2:1 compression ratio that generates optimal power, contributing to an impressive holeshot and mid-range acceleration. A newly developed Semi-Direct Air Intake System further boosts power by providing cooler airflow to each cylinder.

With the addition of these two models, Suzuki offers a wide range of new generation lightweight, compact, yet powerful inline four cylinder 4-stroke outboards.

For more information on Suzuki's full line of 4-stroke outboard motors, visit www.suzukimarine.com or call 714-996-7040.