Suzuki Marine USA Launches New Website

Tampa, FLA. — Suzuki Marine USA, LLC has launched a new website designed to provide boaters with easier navigation, an informative and enjoyable online experience, and all the details they could ever need to research Suzuki Marine’s industry-leading line up of four-stroke outboard motors from 2.5 to 350 horsepower.

Now any boaters who visits suzukimarine.com will immediately notice a new look that is both familiar and fresh at the same time. This is intentional, as Suzuki Marine worked closely with advertising agency Markham Yard, LLC to develop a site that carried Suzuki’s global look forward, while simultaneously creating a unique identity befitting Suzuki Marine. The result is a presentation that remains true to Suzuki’s global brand, yet solidifies a strong, forward-looking image for Suzuki Marine USA. Consistent application of color pallets, fonts and photography style create a site that is clean, exciting and visually inviting.

Visiting boaters and potential boaters will also notice improved site-wide navigation to go with the new look. The new layout includes interface “tabs” that allow for more information to be viewed at one time. This is key for boaters wanting to “deep-dive” into the features, details, applications, and specifications across Suzuki’s range of “Ultimate Outboard Motors.” The new navigation platform features a hot-clickable “bread-crumb” path that will always show the user what page they are viewing while, providing an easy means of navigating backwards.

Other new and updated features of the website include improvements to important categories such as the Dealer Locator, FAQs and Suzuki News. A range of new sections have been added to the site, designed to keep boaters and the industry up-to-date on happenings at today’s Suzuki Marine. These include Hooked Up (coming soon), delivering angling-related information; Events, detailing upcoming boat shows other marine activities; CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, highlighting Suzuki Marine’s ongoing initiatives and grass-roots events to protect and improve the marine environment; and a new Contact Us tab designed to help dealers and customers connect with helpful Suzuki Marine personnel. The website also does a great job of highlighting Suzuki’s recently announced status as Exclusive Outboard Motor Sponsor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — something that is sure to generate news and excitement over the 2022 season and beyond.

“This new website is making waves for Suzuki Marine on every level,” said George “Gus” Blakely, Suzuki Marine Executive Vice President. “It has a look that fits with Suzuki’s image across the globe, yet it does an excellent job of representing the bold, aggressive company that Suzuki Marine is today. We’re confident that visitors will appreciate the clean look and intuitive way that our information is organized and presented,” added Blakely.

To learn more about Suzuki Marine’s full array of 4-stroke outboard motors from 2.5 to 350 horsepower, contact Suzuki Marine USA headquarters at (813) 687-7200 or visit www.suzukimarine.com.

About Suzuki Marine

Suzuki is a leading manufacturer of 4-stroke outboard motors ranging from the ultra-portable 2.5 horsepower to the flagship DF350 V-6 with contra-rotating dual propellers. Over the years, Suzuki outboards have won nine Innovation Awards from the National Marine Manufacturer’s Association (NMMA) for motors as small as 25 horsepower, demonstrating Suzuki’s commitment to making the best technology available to the widest possible audience. Over the past few years, Suzuki Marine USA opened a U.S. Marine Technical Center in Panama City, Florida and moved to a new corporate headquarters in Tampa, Florida, to be closer to the heart of the U.S. boating industry and boating capital of the country. Through its CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT, regional cleanup and habitat restoration efforts around the world, and company-wide plastic waste reduction efforts, Suzuki has demonstrated a commitment to protecting coastal and marine habitat at home and around the world.

About Markham Yard, LLC

Established in 2005, Miami-based, Markham Yard (MarkhamYard.com) is a full-service advertising agency offeringbigbrandthinking, strategy, design and creative in a concentratedformfor both local and international clients. With sixteen years of experience with global clients across an array of industries, Markham Yard offers the creative power of big agencies in a streamlined and nimble form. Clients include: Suzuki Marine, Children’s Hospital of Richmond Foundation, Liebherr, Captains for Clean Water, City National Bank, Hell’s Bay Boatworks, IT’SUGAR, The New York Blood Center Enterprise, Invincible Boats, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, the Miami Herbert Business School at UM, Yellowfin Yachts, Warbird Marine Holdings, Breakthrough Miami, Boyne Capital, and the Herman Lucerne Memorial Foundation.

