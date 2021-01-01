SW Florida’s ‘Wonderful World of Fishing’

by Captain Terry Fisher

1st Mate Vicki and 2nd Mate Moby ‘Dick’, and I wish everyone a healthy and successful 2021 with lots of opportunities to enjoy fishing the waters of SW Florida and beyond. Vicki and I have fished the waters of SW Florida extensively over the last fifteen years or more and have had many enjoyable hours catching ‘our’ fish of a lifetime, by targeting the proper species at the proper times. By this I mean; ‘the time of year will dictate which species offer the best opportunity to hook and land ‘your’ fish of a lifetime’! In an effort to assist those seeking to catch larger fish and/or increase their catch numbers, I will offer my best views and suggestions on which species and time of year to do just that. As a matter of fact, I relish the opportunities to ‘Captain for Hire’ (by the hour) on vessels to illustrate and educate clients on when and where to go with their boat, to look for the fish and how to catch them.

JANUARY-MARCH

Sheepshead will be the main fish to target during the 1st quarter of 2021. Likely found around each and every dock, along seawalls and mangroves. Like many other species, they like structure of all kinds. Rumored to be hard to catch, but that simply is not true for those who learn the technique and understand the species. I use small shrimps on small #1 or #2 bait hooks.

Snook are a year-round favorite of mine. Many will move from their spawning grounds (beaches) to the canals and creeks. They also will be a ‘by’ catch in the same areas as sheepshead when the current is brisk. While fishing for sheepshead do not be surprised by a large snook taking the presentation. Use a larger shrimp on the same rigging for the better chance of this happening.

Redfish/Black Drum are another favorite of mine around the docks along any the aforementioned passes. Same rigging, same bait presentations, as for sheepshead. They too may be a ‘by’ catch when fishing the docks and passes for sheepshead. During the event, one could catch good numbers of both of these species.

Jack Crevalle will be in the canals and creeks from Matlacha to NW Cape Coral. These fish will for the most part, be larger in the canals than in the waters of Pine Island Sound. They will be spotted busting glass minnows at the surface. Almost any presentation, be it live, cut baits or artificial will yield a hook-up.

Spanish Mackerel have begun their migration southward. Artificial baits, such as gold or silver spoons, Gotcha lures as well as live baits will all be effective during a feeding frenzy. Use wire leaders or heavy monofilament leaders (40-50lb.) to prevent cut offs. Watch for diving birds to guide you to the action.

Grouper/Snappers together with other migratory species will be found closer to the inshore reefs due to cooler water temperature and bait migration. Reefs such as; Causeway, Edison, Helens, Pace and Power Pole will offer to those, who do not want to adventure 40 miles offshore, opportunity for reef fishing. Baits of choice will include pinfish, squid and shrimps. Lane, vermillion and mangrove snappers should all be at the ‘party’.

APRIL-JUNE

Seatrout are the easiest fish to find year around and will become very active this time of year. Fish the grass flats that hold 4 to 6 foot of water. Larger seatrout have a tendency to be more prevalent in these areas during the early spring month of April. Artificial baits for die hard anglers work but shrimp under a cork (weighted or free-lined) suspended above the seabed, will be by far more productive.

Tarpon will begin their annual migration from the southern waters of Mexico. They will be everywhere during these months; in the passes, off the beaches and in Pine Island Sound, headed northward. This is a specialty species and I suggest hiring a guide to assist and illustrate the best techniques to target and catch these fish.

Redfish/Snook are my two favorite species to hunt and catch this time of year. The tides are higher, snook off the beaches and both find enough water, due to higher tides, to work their way to the spoil islands, which were not accessible during the winter months. Artificial and live baits are all effective upon locating the fish.

Grouper/Snapper/King Mackerel/Permit/Triple Tail will all be here in the ‘Gulf’ waters. One may have to venture out to 80’+ of water for keeper grouper, but the other species should be plentiful around the closer inshore reefs, previously mentioned.

JULY-SEPTEMBER

Snook/Redfish/Seatrout/ will all be here in good numbers. Same locations and techniques mentioned above during the months of April-June.

Grouper/Snappers/Permit/Cobia should all be around in good numbers. Techniques will not change for these fish year around. Take plenty of chum to locate and keep the fish biting.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Redfish/Black Drum/Pompano/Spanish Mackerel/Seatrout are all here. Use the same proven techniques and baits. However, November is usually a transition month that will begin a new cycle back to January tactics to be utilized in December to target and catch the most available and desired species.

Grouper/Snappers will continue to stay further offshore until cooler waters prevail, sometime in late December.