SWA Run AWAY 5K – Sunday, April 8

Bring your family out to the 4th Annual SWA Run AWAY 5K Trail Run or Walk to celebrate the harmony of industry and nature with the Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County and bring awareness to recycling and solid waste issues.

On Sunday, April 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., be one of 300 runners to greet the early morning with a trail run or walk over 3.1 miles of the SWA’s Greenway Trail System and Grassy Waters Preserve’s Owahee Trail. All pre-registered participants will receive a medal and race shirt. Awards will be given for best male and female times in many age categories.

Not a morning person, why not register for the Sleep-In Virtual 5K and receive the same swag as those who ran.

Register online at SWA.org/5K to secure your spot!

• Registration – $35 through April 5

• Race Day Registration – $40

• Groups of 4 or more – $20/runner

• Children 12 and under – $15

• Sleep-in Virtual Run AWAY 5K – $30

• And, don’t forget your non-perishable food donation for the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Immediately following the Run AWAY 5K, all are welcome to take advantage of the self-guided tours of the SWA’s Renewable Energy Facility 2, so families can learn where their trash ends up and how it is disposed.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the nonprofit Resource Depot (www.resourcedepot.net) and their efforts to inspire creativity, conservation and community engagement through reuse.