SWA Run AWAY 5K | Sunday, March 31

Bring your family out to the SWA Greenway Trail System for a trail walk and run where industry meets nature. The Solid Waste Authority of Palm Beach County’s Run AWAY 5K raises awareness of recycling and solid waste issues while raising funds for Resource Depot.



On Sunday, March 31, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 a.m., explore cabbage palms, cypress hammocks, marshes and lush pine flat woods, with glimpses of Grassy Waters Preserve and the Renewable Energy Park. All pre-registered participants will receive a commemorative race medal and race shirt. Awards will be given to the best times for male and female runners in various age categories.

Not a morning person? Register for the Sleep-In Virtual 5K and receive the same swag as those who ran.

Register online at SWA.org/5Kto secure your spot!

• Registration – $30 through March 28

• Race Day Registration – $35

• Community/School Group (4 or more) – $20 each (after 4 have registered with regular fee)

• Children 12 and under – $15

• Sleep-in Virtual Run AWAY 5K – $20

And, don’t forget a non-perishable food donation for the Palm Beach County Food Bank.

Immediately following the SWA Run AWAY 5K, all are welcome to enjoy self-guided tours of the SWA’s award-winning Renewable Energy Facility 2 and LEED Platinum Education Center so families can learn where their trash ends up and how it is disposed.

Proceeds from the run will benefit the nonprofit Resource Depot (www.resourcedepot.net) and their efforts to inspire creativity, conservation and community engagement through reuse.