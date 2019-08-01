Swainglers Break for Summer Following Third Successful Year

By Tammy Millsaps

Year three of the Swainglers came to an end at the conclusion of the 2018/2019 School Year. Our last trip tradition is to fish and eat at Naber’s Drive-In by the river. I have to admit, we ate more than we fished. It’s hard to beat a cheeseburger and cherry-lemon-mountain dew! It was a nice break in the school day as the students were preparing for their end of year exams. The students and myself have been enjoying summer break. I’m sure the majority of them are working summer jobs, as I am. But no doubt, they have found time to cast a line. We are blessed to live where we are surrounded by cool creeks and vast lakes. I’m so excited to see what is in store for year four of the Swainglers!

Tammy Millsaps is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at [email protected] for more information or to support this popular club.