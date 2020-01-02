Swainglers Encourage New Members

By Tammy Millsaps

The water was cool and the fish were hungry! Clouds were building getting ready to drench us with rain for the next two days. It was perfect fishing weather! The Swainglers Fishing Club ventured to the Tuck River banks for a quick fishing adventure on a chilly November day. Wildlife regulations required single hook only, with no live bait or scented lures, and catch and release. We made good use of our forty-five minute fishing trip during the middle of the school day. Luckily, it only took ten minutes to get to our fishing spot and cast the lines. It didn’t take long until hooks were set. Novice angler, freshman Jackson Pittard is a natural fisherman. He is new to the sport but has what it takes to catch fish! Within minutes, he had reeled in two nice trout on a yellow, gold-bladed rooster tail. I’m pretty sure Jackson is hooked for life on fishing! Junior Ashton Buchanan caught four brown trout on a black rooster tail with silver/white streaks. Trevor Jones, as usual, caught a nice trout.

One of the many benefits of sponsoring this club is getting to see students help each other out. Sophomore Travis Franklin is a perfect example. He spends more time assisting new anglers and teaching them how to cast, tie on a lure, or untangle a line than he does fishing. I can always count on Travis to lend a helping hand. Yes, I have to brag on “my kids”. I am so proud of them! They are hard workers at school and during their free time. They have a respect for others and the outdoors that many adults could learn from!

The Swainglers and myself would like to wish everyone a Blessed New Year! God Bless!

Tammy Millsaps is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at tmillsaps@swainmail.org for more information or to support this popular club.