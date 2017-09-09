“Swainglers” Express Their Appreciation and Hopes For the Future of Their Club

By Tammy Parris

This month’s article is written by a few of our Swaingler club members. They were asked what their favorite thing is about the club and their hopes for the future of this popular club.

Brady Kirkland: “I like the ability to get out of the stressful school day and drop a line in a body of water to try to catch something. This makes a school day so much better than it would be without the club, It makes every test in a day worth it! I, personally, would take a test in every class just to get to go fishing for an hour in the school day. The art of fishing is something everyone needs to learn, because it’s something you can do just about your whole life, and it’s also a great way to enjoy the outdoors. I’m hoping next year this fishing club goes the next step and makes a fishing team for an after school activity.”

Tanner Howell: “What I like best – getting out of school, and doing what I love…fishing! What I want the club to do in the future – expand, and keep on fishing on…”

Austin Styles: “The fishing club gives us a great opportunity to get our minds off of school and take a break with our friends! The Club needs to take more fishing trips and hopefully an all day trip at the end of the year.”

Chance DeHart: “I like being able to get out of school and take a break to go fishing with school friends. I would like for the club to go bowfishing.”

Zach Franklin: “I like actually being able to go fishing during school. I would like for the club to take an all day trip.”

Krysten Shuler: “I like that anyone can be in the club. It’s a fun experience, and it’s beautiful! I would like for the club to meet more than once a month.”

Tammy Parris is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at tparris@swainmail.org for more information or to support this popular club.