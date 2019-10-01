Swainglers Gear Up for Another Year

By Tammy Millsaps

Year four, for the Swaingler Club is already here! Plans, expectations and hopes are underway by club members and myself. Our first trip was in September four years ago at Lake Fontana 288 Boat Access. Most of the members from that year have graduated. Current Senior, Zach Franklin has been an active member since day one of the club. He states his favorite activity in the club is “going fishing during school and 288 is my favorite!” His hope for the club is to have more than one all-day trip, like the end of the year fishing tournament. I agree with Zach. I would love to take the students on an educational field trip. The Swainglers welcome any ideas or suggestions. Email them to Tammy Millsaps at [email protected]

Swainglers have a lot of new faces this year with a waiting list already growing. Senior RaeAnn Hoke is new to the group. She wants to “have fun and meet new people”.

The following group of freshmen are excited and expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming year:

Ronnie Griggs said, “I’m gonna to outfish everybody!”

Cayden Shuler said he plans to “Outfish Bubba!”

Bubba Peterson said he intends to “Outfish Cayden!”

Veteran member Campbell Fuller’s motto is “I’d rather be fishing!”

Stefan Haymond stated his plans are to “Catch a fish for once and not to fall in the water!”

As much as we all love to catch fish, it’s not the catch that counts. I love taking “my kids” on our trips. The beginning, when they board the bus with fishing gear in hand and a huge smile on their faces, excited to reach our destination. Once the bus stops and the door opens, the kids practically run to their favorite honey hole in high hopes of setting the hook. Forty-five minute fishing time is over so soon. Members are back on the bus bragging about their successes and, of course, the big one that got away!

I’m excited to see what this year brings to the Swainglers. Most of all, I pray for a safe year!

Tammy Millsaps is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at [email protected] for more information or to support this popular club.